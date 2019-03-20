2,280 Shares in Entergy Co. (ETR) Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 556,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $705,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,872.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $2,970,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,458 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “2,280 Shares in Entergy Co. (ETR) Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/2280-shares-in-entergy-co-etr-acquired-by-miramar-capital-llc.html.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.