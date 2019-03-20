$234.29 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will announce sales of $234.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.50 million and the highest is $236.00 million. Criteo reported sales of $240.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $995.09 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $271.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In related news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,373 shares of company stock valued at $307,931. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Criteo by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Criteo by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Criteo stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $25.81. 379,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,828. Criteo has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

