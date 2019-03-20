2,426 Shares in Danaher Co. (DHR) Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,344,000 after purchasing an additional 424,317 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 186.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,877. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $2,262,502.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

