$299.47 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to report $299.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.17 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $293.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $300.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FNB. TheStreet cut shares of F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $34,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 129,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.