300,000 Shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 480.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 479,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,767,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 214,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after purchasing an additional 382,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $360.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.13. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

