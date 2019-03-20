300,000 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Acquired by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,000. Conagra Brands accounts for about 6.9% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,430.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of CAG opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/300000-shares-in-conagra-brands-inc-cag-acquired-by-one-fin-capital-management-lp.html.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.