34,370 Shares in Amphenol Co. (APH) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $954,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin H. Loeffler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,048,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,820,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

