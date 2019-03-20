40,180 Shares in Fabrinet (FN) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fabrinet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $232,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,988,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $1,574,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $544,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Fabrinet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of FN stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

