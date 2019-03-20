41,000 Shares in Regency Centers Corp (REG) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,144,000 after buying an additional 79,055 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 828.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,656,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,822,000 after buying an additional 2,370,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regency Centers from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,246,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $168,451.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,941 shares of company stock worth $5,705,985 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:REG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. 16,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,029. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $277.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.96 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

