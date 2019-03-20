4,249 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 866.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 743.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,229. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $111.19 and a 52 week high of $132.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.7537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

