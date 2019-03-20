$5.78 Million in Sales Expected for Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (IDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) to report $5.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Diagnostics Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group posted sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will report full year sales of $21.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.65 million, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXG shares. Maxim Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

IDXG opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc is an bioinformatics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic test and pathology services. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment; ThyGenX and PathFinderTG which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

