$51.57 Million in Sales Expected for TIER REIT Inc (TIER) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) will report sales of $51.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TIER REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.97 million. TIER REIT posted sales of $54.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TIER REIT will report full year sales of $206.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.12 million to $214.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $231.70 million, with estimates ranging from $224.98 million to $238.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TIER REIT.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.49 million.

TIER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of TIER REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

TIER REIT stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. TIER REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. TIER REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other TIER REIT news, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $76,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,776 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in TIER REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIER REIT by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TIER REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TIER REIT

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

