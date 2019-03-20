$64.24 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will report sales of $64.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.77 million and the highest is $64.90 million. Navigator reported sales of $76.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year sales of $245.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.44 million to $246.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $276.85 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $291.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

A number of research firms have commented on NVGS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navigator from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navigator from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Navigator has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $629.74 million, a PE ratio of 70.06 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the third quarter worth $9,567,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Navigator by 245.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 540,189 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the third quarter valued at $1,907,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navigator by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 532,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 152,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Navigator by 8.2% in the third quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,013,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

