65,508 Shares in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.09% of Ubiquiti Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UBNT opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $148.68.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.44 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 30.29% and a return on equity of 132.49%. Ubiquiti Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Ubiquiti Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

UBNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti Networks from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total transaction of $1,608,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

