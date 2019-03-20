78,561 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 78,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,651 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,875,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,133,000 after purchasing an additional 262,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,753,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 373,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMLC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 11,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,123. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1569 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

