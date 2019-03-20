9,700 Shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Acquired by Requisite Energy Fund I LP

Requisite Energy Fund I LP bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. M Partners raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

Shares of WES opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $557.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

