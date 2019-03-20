ABIOMED (ABMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ABIOMED outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company continues to gain from its flagship Impella, which saw a strong show in the United States in recent times. Impella’s patient success stories and increasing global adoptions are added positives. Revenues from Japan also shot up recently. Raised guidance for fiscal 2019 is indicative of brighter prospects. Considerable expansion in the operating margin too buoys optimism. Meanwhile, surging R&D expenses show increasing focus on innovation. In fact, the company continues to invest in training and education. On the flip side, contraction in the company’s gross margin raises concern. Margins have been primarily hurt by unfavorable sales mix and heavy manufacturing investments. Intense competition in the MedTech industry is likely to mar prospects.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABMD. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $496.00 to $461.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $421.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $339.36 on Tuesday. ABIOMED has a 52 week low of $274.02 and a 52 week high of $459.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABIOMED will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.28, for a total transaction of $6,985,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,589,674.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

