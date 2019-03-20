Accelerator Network (ACC) Price Hits $0.0164

Accelerator Network (CURRENCY:ACC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Accelerator Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Accelerator Network has a total market cap of $11,160.00 and $0.00 worth of Accelerator Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Accelerator Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.01492424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001667 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Accelerator Network Token Profile

Accelerator Network (ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Accelerator Network’s total supply is 968,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,678 tokens. Accelerator Network’s official website is accelerator.network. Accelerator Network’s official Twitter account is @Accelerator_Net. The official message board for Accelerator Network is medium.com/accelerator-network.

Accelerator Network Token Trading

Accelerator Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Accelerator Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Accelerator Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Accelerator Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

