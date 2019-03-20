Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Reduced by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.91. 12,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.57.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $296,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

