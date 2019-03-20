Achain Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Achain has a market cap of $10.45 million and $1.99 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitinka, Coinnest and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00379404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.01642577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00227326 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain was first traded on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,850,708 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka, Huobi, Koinex, Bitbns, HitBTC, Kucoin, OOOBTC, Coinnest, OKEx, Cobinhood and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

