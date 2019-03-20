Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS) EVP Sells $34,351.85 in Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $34,351.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darby Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Darby Anderson sold 666 shares of Addus Homecare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $42,890.40.

On Friday, March 1st, Darby Anderson sold 971 shares of Addus Homecare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $65,717.28.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $867.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,814 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

