Adecoagro (AGRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

AGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Santander cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

AGRO opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $851.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Adecoagro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 450,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adecoagro by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

