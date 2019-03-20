Adelphoi Hits Market Capitalization of $237,383.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $237,383.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00377453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.01644692 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00226919 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.