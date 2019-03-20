adidas (ADS) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €226.16 ($262.97).

FRA:ADS opened at €214.40 ($249.30) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

