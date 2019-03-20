Adomani (ADOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,496,757 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 744,083 shares.The stock last traded at $0.39 and had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Adomani in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.80.

Adomani Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADOM)

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

