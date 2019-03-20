Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,852 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 43,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $63,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,358.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/advanced-drainage-systems-inc-wms-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.