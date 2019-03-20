Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

