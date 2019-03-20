Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,319 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,893,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,357,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.6% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,756,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,038,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,738 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $314,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,366,877 shares in the company, valued at $23,783,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,014,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 909,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,079.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,584,950 shares of company stock worth $832,024,691 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

