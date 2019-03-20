Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,773 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,119 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $314,021.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $192,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,628 shares of company stock worth $1,301,542 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.41. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

