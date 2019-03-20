Advisor Group Inc. Has $699,000 Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $230.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.15.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $306,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.37, for a total value of $786,624.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,346 shares in the company, valued at $13,117,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,515 shares of company stock worth $52,151,836. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $241.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $245.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

