Aena SME (AENA) PT Set at €152.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Aena SME (BME:AENA) has been given a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($179.07) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €153.64 ($178.65).

Aena SME has a 1 year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 1 year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

About Aena SME

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

