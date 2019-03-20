Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,346,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after buying an additional 200,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after buying an additional 200,087 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,775,000 after buying an additional 72,151 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,860,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,253,000 after buying an additional 536,697 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $57,266,000.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.74. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.37 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.24%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-ajrd-position-increased-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.