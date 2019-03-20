AES Corp (AES) Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of AES by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.20%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AES Corp (AES) Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/aes-corp-aes-holdings-trimmed-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.