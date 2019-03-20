Ag Growth International (AFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.67.

AFN opened at C$60.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.59. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$43.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.78.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.4399999903793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

