Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $76.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 185151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AIMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.11.

About Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

