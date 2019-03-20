Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) CEO Joseph C. Hete Purchases 2,500 Shares

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Joseph C. Hete purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ATSG stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.96. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.42 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 163,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) CEO Joseph C. Hete Purchases 2,500 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/air-transport-services-group-inc-atsg-ceo-joseph-c-hete-purchases-2500-shares.html.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.