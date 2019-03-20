Albemarle Co. (ALB) Stake Decreased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 83,448 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 529,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.89 and a 1-year high of $108.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,305.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,842 shares of company stock worth $728,599. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $86.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

