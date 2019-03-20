Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after buying an additional 10,867,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,196 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

