Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 24,259 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,491,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 434,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086,291 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 31,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $541,353.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $72,127.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,281.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.74.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

