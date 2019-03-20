Alexco Resource (AXU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

