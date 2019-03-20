Alkermes (ALKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Alkermes’ earnings and sales beat estimates in the fourth quarter of 2018. With the increasing traction of Aristada in the market, the company continues to emerge as a leader in the treatment of schizophrenia. The company released positive results of the ALKS 3831 ENLIGHTEN-2 pivotal study. This year will be an important one for the company’s late-stage pipeline highlighted by the planned submission of the NDA for ALKS 3831 and the regulatory review of the recently submitted NDA for diroximel fumarate for multiple sclerosis, with action expected in the fourth quarter. The company also expects to have release data from ALKS 4230's anti-tumor response study in 2019. However, Alkermes is highly dependent on manufacturing and/or royalty revenues.”

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.15.

Shares of ALKS opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.71 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,244,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alkermes by 767.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 722.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

