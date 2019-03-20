ALLCOIN (ALC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ALLCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ALLCOIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021048 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023229 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006313 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016169 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00015577 BTC.

ALLCOIN Token Profile

ALLCOIN (ALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ALLCOIN’s official website is www.allcoin.ca. ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx. The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin.

ALLCOIN Token Trading

ALLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

