Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Alleghany worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

NYSE:Y opened at $616.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $558.50 and a 1-year high of $666.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/alleghany-co-y-shares-sold-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.