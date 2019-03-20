Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.26 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $787.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, CFO Paul P. Egge acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,234.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Steven F. Retzloff acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $469,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,152 and have sold 36,561 shares valued at $1,367,567. 12.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 252,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 129,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

