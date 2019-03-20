Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Position Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 350.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,577 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of Alliance Data Systems worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens set a $188.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

ADS stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.11. 2,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.62% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

