Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.30 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.