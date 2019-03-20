Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allstate were worth $248,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,827 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Allstate by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,681,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,054,000 after purchasing an additional 135,679 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,650,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allstate by 8,063.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.21 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

