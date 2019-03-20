Alpha Coin (APC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $3,933.00 and $0.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015874 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00062160 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000616 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000776 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,825,450 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

