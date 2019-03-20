Alpha FX Group PLC (AFX) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.60

Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AFX stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 670 ($8.75). The stock had a trading volume of 21,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. The company has a market capitalization of $252.15 million and a P/E ratio of 40.12. Alpha FX Group has a twelve month low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 710 ($9.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha FX Group in a report on Wednesday.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

