Alpine Associates Management Inc. Grows Holdings in USG Co. (USG)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,561,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the quarter. USG makes up about 2.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of USG worth $66,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USG. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG during the third quarter valued at $130,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USG during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of USG during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USG during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of USG during the third quarter valued at $312,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of USG stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,009.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USG opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. USG Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.67.

USG (NYSE:USG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). USG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that USG Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

USG Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

